UNC basketball has the top ranked transfer in the ACC

North Carolina found success with the transfer portal last season, not only landing a handful of players but landing two key starters in Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan. With some key departures this year, Hubert Davis and his staff need to fill some voids.

So far, they have landed two commitments as Cade Tyson and most recently Ven-Allen Lubin have joined the Tar Heels. And while it’s a small class right now, it has a major impact player on it.

In 247Sports’ rankings of the best transfers next season into the Atlantic Coast Conference, Tyson took the top spot on the list, beating out several other players:

These rankings were put out after Allen committed to UNC but I don’t believe he will be cracking the top 10 just yet. Still, the two additions for Davis and the staff are important, helping fill a need on the wing for the Tar Heels.

It’s getting late in the process, and the options are winding down for the Tar Heels so this just might the class that Davis and his staff end up with.

