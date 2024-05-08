UNC basketball target could reopen recruitment with coaching changes

With recent moves among college basketball coaches, it has impacted recruitments for some top prospects in the 2025 class. For North Carolina, five-star target Darryn Peterson has announced that he will re-open his recruitment and now another target is hinting that he will do the same.

Five-star combo guard Jasper Johnson is the latest prospect to reveal that things could be changing in his recruitment. The Link Academy prospect released a list of his top 10 schools recently with North Carolina making that list. But now, things are changing.

Johnson told LeagueReady that with a lot of coaching changes going on, he’s going to reopen his recruitment:

“I mean, a lot of coaching changes have been going on,” the 18-year-old speedster noted via All Tar Heels. “I had dropped a top 10. But I think I’m going to reopen my recruitment. So, I’ve been reaching out to coaches. Coaches have been talking to my family, building a relationship.”

Now, that might not be the worst news for the Tar Heels. But it’s also not good news either. While UNC is still in the running to land the five-star recruit, re-opening the recruitment means he’s ready to hear from some other schools as well.

This is certainly something to monitor moving forward especially because it feels like an update is coming to his list eventually.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire