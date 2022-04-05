UNC Basketball: Tar Heels skyrocket in final USA Today top 25 coaches poll

The 2021-22 men’s college basketball season is officially over following Monday night’s National Championship game featuring Kansas and North Carolina. Despite a 15-point halftime lead by the Tar Heels, Kansas mounted a big second-half comeback to win, 72-69 and break the hearts of UNC fans.

North Carolina, who was out of the top 25 for most of the season, was as high as No. 18 in the country at one point after starting the season No. 19 in the preseason rankings.

Following their NCAA Tournament run, the Tar Heels finished up the 2021-22 season ranked No. 2 in the final USA Today coaches poll. North Carolina finished the season with a 29-10 record overall and a 15-5 record in ACC play in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Kansas 34-6 800 (32) +2 2 North Carolina 29-10 741 +26 3 Duke 32-7 706 +7 4 Villanova 30-8 705 +1 5 Gonzaga 28-4 644 -4 6 Arizona 33-4 619 -4 7 Houston 32-6 540 +8 8 Arkansas 28-9 518 +10 9 Baylor 27-7 499 -5 10 Purdue 29-8 463 -1 11 UCLA 27-8 453 +1 12 Texas Tech 27-10 440 -1 13 Providence 27-6 400 – 14 Auburn 28-6 386 -7 15 Tennessee 27-8 379 -7 16 Miami (Fl) 26-11 264 – 16 Kentucky 26-8 264 -10 18 Wisconsin 25-8 228 -4 19 Illinois 23-10 223 -3 20 Saint Mary’s 26-8 149 -4 21 Iowa 26-10 133 -2 22 Murray State 31-3 115 -2 23 Iowa State 22-13 112 – 24 Saint Peter’s 22-12 111 – 25 Michigan 19-15 108 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Connecticut; No. 22 Southern California; No. 23 Boise St.; No. 24 Virginia Tech; No. 25 Texas

Others Receiving Votes

Texas 104; Connecticut 59; Southern California 45; Michigan St 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio St. 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; Texas Christian 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise St. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado St. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Texas A&M 1

