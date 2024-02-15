UNC basketball takes big fall in CBS Sports Power Rankings

Things have been a little tough for the North Carolina Tar Heels as of late, losing three of their last five. What once was a nice lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference is now down to a half-game with a month or so left.

The latest loss came on the road against Syracuse on Tuesday night, a game in which UNC never really had any control of. The Orange had a historic shooting night from the field and were pretty much hitting any shot, including a 28-foot bank-in three-pointer with UNC up 1.

With the loss, UNC not only saw their NCAA Tournament resume take a small hit but they also took a big fall in the updated CBS Sports Power Rankings.

The Tar Heels fell to No. 16 in the rankings as David Cobb had this to say about the team:

Power rankings are prone to the whims of recency bias, and North Carolina’s recent performances haven’t been great. The Tar Heels have drooped three of their last five after falling at Syracuse on Tuesday. Once the clear favorite to win the ACC, UNC is now in a heated battle for the league title. Last week: 9

The good news for UNC is that they have a home game against Virginia Tech on Saturday and then a week off before hosting Virginia in the Dean Dome for the only meeting between the two teams. Virginia is a game behind the Tar Heels in the standings.

