UNC basketball survey results: Tar Heels' MVP, confidence level in Hubert Davis and more

The 2023-24 college basketball season has arrived for North Carolina basketball, which is No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Based on the results of a USA TODAY Network survey, a majority of Tar Heels’ fans believe their team is in line to bounce back from a disappointing season that saw UNC miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

UNC started off on the right note with a win against Radford. From the Tar Heels’ MVP, candidates for breakout players and thoughts on head coach Hubert Davis, fans gave their predictions on the state of the Heels in their 114th season.

Here are the results of the fan survey.

Armando Bacot predicted to be UNC basketball’s MVP

It was close, but UNC big man Armando Bacot edged out fellow veteran RJ Davis in the MVP voting. Bacot, UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles, picked up 47% of the votes to take top honors. Davis, a senior guard, had 40% of the votes. Bacot had 25 points and 13 rebounds against Radford.

Jalen Washington favored to be Tar Heels’ breakout player

Sophomore forward Jalen Washington will be UNC’s breakout player, according to 50% of fans. The 6-foot-10 Washington had eight points against Radford – he only passed that number once in 20 games as a freshman. Jae’Lyn Withers (18%) and Seth Trimble (14%) finished second and third.

Will freshman Elliot Cadeau be UNC’s best newcomer?

It’s clear UNC fans have high hopes for freshman guard Elliot Cadeau, who picked up 64% of the votes as the favorite to be the Tar Heels’ top newcomer. Known for his passing ability, Cadeau had six assists against Radford, the most in a debut since Bobby Frasor had seven as a rookie in 2005.

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 is the favorite prediction for UNC basketball

Only 9% of fans who took part in the survey believe the Tar Heels will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. The favorite prediction is a run to the Sweet 16 (25%), followed by an Elite Eight berth (20%). As for UNC’s national championship hopes, 16% of fans think the Tar Heels can win it all.

How UNC basketball fans feel about Hubert Davis

Despite the noise from social media at times, it appears a majority of UNC fans are confident in third-year coach Hubert Davis – at least the ones who took the survey. More than 36% of fans are extremely confident in Davis and 30% are somewhat confident. Just under 20% of fans are undecided or neutral.

UNC basketball fans pumped for matchups with Kentucky, UConn

Fans can’t wait for the Tar Heels’ games against Kentucky and UConn in December. Just over 38% of fans picked UNC’s game against the Wildcats in Atlanta as the matchup they’re looking forward to most on the nonconference slate. Coming off a national championship, the Huskies picked up 33% of the votes. That game will be at Madison Square Garden.

