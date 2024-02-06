UNC Basketball still a No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology

North Carolina is getting ready to embark on a two-game week beginning at home against Clemson on Tuesday night. After that, they have a tough road game at Miami on Saturday.

With a 10-1 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Tar Heels are hoping to wrap up the conference eventually and boost their resume. That includes the NCAA Tournament where the Tar Heels already have a good resume.

Going into Tuesday’s game against Clemson, North Carolina is still a No. 1 seed after a week in which they lost at Georgia Tech and then beat Duke at home. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Tar Heels as a No. 1 seed, the fourth overall team.

North Carolina is behind only Purdue, UConn, and Houston. They are ahead of Arizona, Tennessee, Marquette and Kansas who are on the No. 2 line.

As Lunardi notes, the Tar Heels do need to take care of business on Tuesday against a Clemson team they beat earlier in the year on the road. A loss could drop UNC out of the No. 1 seed pending results from Arizona and Tennessee this week.

