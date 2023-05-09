UNC basketball stays put in updated Bracketology from Joe Lunardi

The 2023-24 college basketball season is still months away and with the transfer portal closing at the end of this week, the chaos will calm down a little bit. But over the past few months, it’s been a very active portal with some big names switching teams.

That included Hunter Dickinson landing at Kansas and Matthew Cleveland committing to Miami. Both moves impacted the college basketball landscape and now, Joe Lunardi has made some changes to his very early Bracketology.

On Tuesday, Lunardi provided an update to his Bracketology with Duke still holding the top seed. Joining the Blue Devils as one seeds are Michigan State, Kansas and Marquette.

As for North Carolina, they stayed put as a No. 4 seed in the West Region, facing off against No. 13 Western Kentucky.

UNC is in the region with No. 1 Marquette, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Houston.

There is still a long ways to go until the 2024 NCAA Tournament and these are VERY early projections. A lot will happen between now and next March, and things will change rapidly.

