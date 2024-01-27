UNC Basketball stays put in updated power rankings

The North Carolina Tar Heels completed another 2-0 week last week with a win over Louisville and Boston College. This week, they are off to a good start with a win over Wake Forest ahead of Saturday’s game at Florida State.

With that week, the Tar Heels moved to 16-3 and 8-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. They also stayed put in the latest CBS Sports power rankings released by David Cobb, checking in at No. 3 again this week:

RJ Davis is on another planet offensively, and the Tar Heels are thriving defensively as a team. UNC (16-3, 8-0 ACC) already owns a two-game edge in the league standings and is a No. 1 seed in the latest Bracketology from Jerry Palm. After a bewildering few years of ups and downs, the Tar Heels are officially back.

The only teams higher than UNC on the rankings are No. 1 UConn and No. 2 Purdue. The Tar Heels are playing their best basketball of the season at this point and are unbeaten going into Saturday’s game.

The ranking is promising, but there is still a long ways to go this season and UNC will need to just take it one game at a time.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire