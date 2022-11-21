UNC basketball stays put as No. 1 team in AP Top 25 poll

The UNC basketball program completed another 2-0 week to start the 2022-23 season and are now 4-0 on the year. After winning all four games at home these past two weeks, the Tar Heels are now going on the road for the PK80 Invitational where they will be tested all week long.

And when UNC does arrive in Portland, they will still be the No. 1 team in the country.

The Associated Press released the updated Top 25 poll after two weeks, and sitting there still at No. 1 is North Carolina. The Tar Heels received 47 first-place votes, beating out No. 2 Houston (9), No. 3 Kansas (1), No. 4 Texas (5), and No. 5 Virginia (1).

Here is a look at the full AP Top 25 following two weeks of play:

North Carolina Houston Kansas Texas Virginia Gonzaga Baylor Duke Arkansas Creighton Indiana Michigan State Auburn Arizona Kentucky Illinois San Diego State Alabama UCLA UCONN Texas Tech Tennessee Maryland Purdue Iowa

Others receiving votes:

TCU 82, Saint Mary’s 59, Ohio State 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami (FL) 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Arizona State 5, Virginia Tech 5, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Utah State 1, Penn State 1, Mississippi State 1

