UNC basketball stays put in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Zack Pearson
·2 min read

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter a big week in the Atlantic Coast Conference with matchups at home against Wake Forest and at Florida State on Saturday night.

When UNC does open up the week with the Demon Deacons on Monday night, they will do so as the No. 3 team in the country still. North Carolina stayed put in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels went 2-0 this past week, beating Louisville at home and then getting a tough road win at Boston College on Saturday afternoon. They improved to 15-3 and 7-0 in ACC play, being the only unbeaten team in conference play.

UConn took the top spot again in the poll followed by No. 2 Purdue. Houston checked in at No. 4 while Tennessee was at No. 5.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

UConn

17-2

791 (24)

2

Purdue

17-2

769 (8)

3

North Carolina

15-3

734

4

Houston

16-2

678

+1

5

Tennessee

14-4

671

+2

6

Kentucky

14-3

609

+4

6

Auburn

16-2

609

+5

8

Kansas

15-3

576

-4

9

Arizona

14-4

528

+4

10

Wisconsin

14-4

480

-2

11

Illinois

14-4

437

+3

12

Duke

13-4

421

-6

13

Oklahoma

15-3

401

+3

14

Baylor

14-4

362

-5

15

Marquette

13-5

360

+3

16

Creighton

14-5

299

-1

17

Dayton

15-2

277

+6

18

Iowa State

14-4

220

+2

19

BYU

14-4

181

20

Utah State

17-2

176

-3

21

Texas Tech

15-3

148

+4

22

Memphis

15-4

130

-10

23

Colorado State

15-3

119

+3

24

Florida Atlantic

15-4

101

+3

25

New Mexico

16-3

54

+20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

