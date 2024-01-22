UNC basketball stays put in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter a big week in the Atlantic Coast Conference with matchups at home against Wake Forest and at Florida State on Saturday night.

When UNC does open up the week with the Demon Deacons on Monday night, they will do so as the No. 3 team in the country still. North Carolina stayed put in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels went 2-0 this past week, beating Louisville at home and then getting a tough road win at Boston College on Saturday afternoon. They improved to 15-3 and 7-0 in ACC play, being the only unbeaten team in conference play.

UConn took the top spot again in the poll followed by No. 2 Purdue. Houston checked in at No. 4 while Tennessee was at No. 5.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 UConn 17-2 791 (24) – 2 Purdue 17-2 769 (8) – 3 North Carolina 15-3 734 – 4 Houston 16-2 678 +1 5 Tennessee 14-4 671 +2 6 Kentucky 14-3 609 +4 6 Auburn 16-2 609 +5 8 Kansas 15-3 576 -4 9 Arizona 14-4 528 +4 10 Wisconsin 14-4 480 -2 11 Illinois 14-4 437 +3 12 Duke 13-4 421 -6 13 Oklahoma 15-3 401 +3 14 Baylor 14-4 362 -5 15 Marquette 13-5 360 +3 16 Creighton 14-5 299 -1 17 Dayton 15-2 277 +6 18 Iowa State 14-4 220 +2 19 BYU 14-4 181 – 20 Utah State 17-2 176 -3 21 Texas Tech 15-3 148 +4 22 Memphis 15-4 130 -10 23 Colorado State 15-3 119 +3 24 Florida Atlantic 15-4 101 +3 25 New Mexico 16-3 54 +20

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire