UNC basketball stays put in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels enter a big week in the Atlantic Coast Conference with matchups at home against Wake Forest and at Florida State on Saturday night.
When UNC does open up the week with the Demon Deacons on Monday night, they will do so as the No. 3 team in the country still. North Carolina stayed put in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday afternoon.
The Tar Heels went 2-0 this past week, beating Louisville at home and then getting a tough road win at Boston College on Saturday afternoon. They improved to 15-3 and 7-0 in ACC play, being the only unbeaten team in conference play.
UConn took the top spot again in the poll followed by No. 2 Purdue. Houston checked in at No. 4 while Tennessee was at No. 5.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
UConn
17-2
791 (24)
–
2
Purdue
17-2
769 (8)
–
3
15-3
734
–
4
Houston
16-2
678
+1
5
14-4
671
+2
6
Kentucky
14-3
609
+4
6
16-2
609
+5
8
Kansas
15-3
576
-4
9
Arizona
14-4
528
+4
10
14-4
480
-2
11
Illinois
14-4
437
+3
12
13-4
421
-6
13
15-3
401
+3
14
Baylor
14-4
362
-5
15
Marquette
13-5
360
+3
16
Creighton
14-5
299
-1
17
Dayton
15-2
277
+6
18
Iowa State
14-4
220
+2
19
BYU
14-4
181
–
20
Utah State
17-2
176
-3
21
Texas Tech
15-3
148
+4
22
Memphis
15-4
130
-10
23
Colorado State
15-3
119
+3
24
Florida Atlantic
15-4
101
+3
25
New Mexico
16-3
54
+20
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Ole Miss; No. 22 TCU; No. 24 San Diego State
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego State 43; Alabama 43; Seton Hall 33; Gonzaga 30; TCU 26; Texas 18; Clemson 15; Kansas State 14; Princeton 13; Utah 10; Saint Mary’s 6; Boise State 5; Indiana State 4; Grand Canyon 4; Ole Miss 2; James Madison 2; Michigan State 1
