UNC basketball stays put in AP Top 25 poll after loss to UConn

The North Carolina Tar Heels played just one game last week, losing to No. 5 UConn in Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Huskies pulled away from the Tar Heels by building a double-digit lead in the second half. They held off a late run to give UNC their second loss of the season falling to 7-2.

Despite the loss, the Tar Heels still remained at No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. UNC stayed put with 992 points and where jumped by Creighton who went up 2 spots

Gonzaga’s loss moved them down 3 spots behind UNC, which helped the Tar Heels keep their spot.

As for the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson is up 11 spots to No. 13 while Duke moved up one spot to No. 21, Virginia No. 22, and Miami then fell 9 spots to No. 24.

The Tar Heels return to action on Saturday as they face No. 14 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

