How UNC Basketball’s start to 2023-24 compares to past 10 years

Sitting at 7-2 after nine games into the current college basketball season, UNC’s men’s hoops squad is in a pretty solid position ahead of another tough, non-conference test against Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Carolina just lost its Jimmy V Classic matchup to UConn, the reigning National Champions, on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Despite the Tar Heels’ best efforts and multiple second-half runs, which closed the game to a couple possessions, the Huskies’ hot shooting proved too much to overcome.

UNC’s only other loss is in overtime to Villanova, another college basketball blue blood who sits at 6-4. Carolina’s lost non-conference games in years’ past to the likes of Belmont (Tenn.) University and Wofford who, despite being some of the stronger, mid-major conference teams, are nowhere near the level of Nova and UConn.

Regardless of what happens against Kentucky, Carolina’s already off to its best start since 2021-2022. We’d talk about how disappointing last season was, but I’m sure you all are tired of hearing the “Preseason Number One to missing the NCAA Tournament” narrative.

Instead in this story, we’ll compare UNC’s current nine-game start to those of the past 10 seasons.

While every team’s goal is to play solid basketball all year long, it’s always better to play your strongest in March and April.

2022-2023

Nov 11, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dunks the ball against the Charleston Cougars during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, we lied. We’re going to talk about last year a little bit.

Despite jumping out to a 5-0 start and beating the teams it should’ve, UNC didn’t win many of those games in convincing fashion. The Tar Heels then dropped their next four games, including a triple-overtime loss to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Carolina started with a 13-point victory over UNCW in the opener, but struggled to distance itself. Real concern crept in when the Tar Heels only beat Gardner-Webb by six.

UNC enjoyed a couple of mini hot streaks later in the season, but nothing convincing enough to creep into the NCAA Tournament.

2021-2022

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC looked like an NCAA Tournament team two years ago, but very few expected them to go on a run to the title game.

Carolina started out 7-2 – just like this year – with its signature, early-season win being a 21-point drubbing of Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines. UNC’s non-conference schedule wasn’t nearly as tough as this year’s, but to start 7-2 is impressive nonetheless.

That 2021-2022 team was led by the likes of Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, Leaky Black and Brady Manek. It’s definitely fair to say that team overachieved, but the talent made the run less surprising.

7-2 two years ago, 7-2 this year. Are you picking up what we’re putting down?

2020-2021

Mar 1, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Walker Kessler (13) grabs a rebound against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina made the NCAA Tournament and had one of its most talented big groups in recent memory – Bacot, Walker Kessler, Garrison Brooks, Day’Ron Sharpe and Sterling Manley.

The Heels got smoked as an 8-seed, losing 85-62 to Wisconsin. They started the year 5-4, with a 12-point win over Kentucky showcasing they might be primed for a good year.

That team had talent, but you could say it underachieved.

2019-2020

(Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2019-2020 UNC hoops campaign is likely remember as one of two things – the COVID year, or the failed Cole Anthony experiment.

Anthony was the second-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019. He was a special talent in Chapel Hill, but became a little too ball-dominant. Anthony is thriving in the NBA now – largely due to his style of play being more NBA-friendly. I’m happy for him doing well, but it would’ve been nice to see that in college, too.

Carolina started the COVID year 6-3, but real problems arose when Ohio State blew it out at home in the ACC-Big 10 challenge. UNC finished that year 14-19, its first with a losing record since the Matt Doherty era.

2018-2019

Mar 24, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Washington Huskies guard David Crisp (1) knocks the ball away from North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White (2) in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This was an exciting team to watch, with several future NBA players on the roster.

Tar Heels fans got to experience Coby White and Nassir Little, who both went pro after the season. UNC started 7-2, later making a run to the third round of NCAA Tournament play.

I’d consider that season a success, though Carolina had the talent to go deeper.

2017-2018

Mar 19, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Harvard Crimson guard Wesley Saunders (23) battles North Carolina Tar Heels guard/forward Theo Pinson (1) for the ball in the second half of a game in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Jacksonville Veteran Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With an 8-1 start, this Tar Heel team turned heads early. UNC lost to 4th-ranked Michigan State, but beat Michigan and Arkansas in early-season matchups

Theo Pinson, Joel Berry and Luke Maye were the main stars of this team, with all later making NBA rosters. They helped lead Carolina to the NCAA Tournament again, but were unable to get past Auburn in the second round.

2016-2017

Apr 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) goes up for a shot as Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) guards during the second half in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If not for Luke Maye’s shot heard ’round the world against Kentucky, this UNC team likely wouldn’t have won its sixth National Championship.

Joel Berry, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Justin Jackson. This team had all the talent in the world – it showed in the NCAA Tournament.

Through nine games, this UNC squad was 8-1. Carolina then won its next two games before losing to Kentucky.

When looking back at greatest teams in recent memory, 2016-2017 is the first to pop in my mind.

2015-2016

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

That Kris Jenkins shot still haunts me to this day.

UNC star guard Marcus Paige hit a tying, running 3-pointer in that season’s NCAA Championship Game, only for Jenkins’ ensuing buzzer-beater to give Villanova its third title.

We knew this Carolina team was special early on, starting 7-2 through nine games. UNC then embarked on a 12-game winning streak, before Louisville ended it in Kentucky.

The Tar Heels met their championship aspirations that year, but one mades hot came between them and title number six.

2014-2015

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Remember Brice Johnson?

At UNC, he was known for his dominant post play and thunderous dunks. Johnson helped a 26-win Carolina squad advancing to the Sweet 16 against Wisconsin, which won by seven points.

The Tar Heels started that year 6-3, with consecutive wins over UCLA and Florida signifying their potential. UNC had a young team, but another talented one nonetheless.

2013-2014

Mar 24, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward James McAdoo (43) drives to the basket against Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) in the second half during the third round of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

How about James McAdoo for a flashback?

He was the centerpiece of the 2013-2014 team, which ended its season against Iowa State in the Round of 32. UNC bursted out to another 7-2 start, ended that stretch with a home, 5-point win over Kentucky.

I know I said it earlier, but I’m seeing a common trend here – 7-2 starts typically lead to NCAA Tournament appearances.

If Carolina can figure out a way to beat Kentucky and Oklahoma, I like its chances to do some damage in the Big Dance.

