UNC basketball staff watches 2024 recruit at Peach Jam

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff are on the recruiting trail as the new evaluation period is now open. With events on the Nike and adidas AAU circuit, the UNC staff is out watching prospects.

And despite having the No. 1 class in 2024, they are still watching two potential targets.

Per Adam Zagoria, of Zag’s Blog, Hubert Davis and assistants were watching Boogie Fland take on Billy Richmond at the Nike Peach Jam. Davis wasn’t the only coach watching as Kentucky, Michigan, Villanova and Xavier among other programs were in attendance to watch the PSA Cardinals and Scholars do battle:

John Calipari and Chin Coleman and Hubert Davis and 2 assts for Billy Richmond and Boogie Fland Virginia also for new commit @ChristianBliss0 https://t.co/PWwhR4hUJn — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 6, 2023

Fland was a big target of North Carolina in the 2024 class but after they added four recruits, the interest started to fade off a little bit. Now that Elliot Cadea moved into the 2023 class, the Tar Heels do have room to add.

But will they target Fland?

With Davis watching two 2024 recruits, it hints that UNC may not be done adding just yet. So it will be interesting to see just how much interest they show in recruits in the class moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire