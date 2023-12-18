UNC basketball slips in latest AP Top 25 poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels had a long break in between games against ranked opponents here in December. After losing to UConn on a natural site, the Tar Heels stayed put at No. 9 in the rankings. But a loss to Kentucky on Saturday saw their ranking drop.

UNC fell to 7-3 overall with the loss to Kentucky on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic and they also saw their ranking tumble in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday. The Tar Heels checked in at No. 11 in the updated poll, falling two spots from No. 9.

Kentucky, who beat UNC, jumped into the top 10 as did Tennessee and Oklahoma. The Tar Heels beat Tennessee at home and will face off against the No. 7 Sooners on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

North Carolina is still the highest-ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team in the poll with Clemson suffering their first loss of the season. Duke checked in at No. 21 while Virginia was No. 22 in the poll.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire