UNC basketball signee Blanca Thomas invited to try out for National Team

Would you believe us if we told you next year could be even better for the UNC women’s basketball team?

Last year looked like it would be special – North Carolina returned star captains Deja Kelly and Alyssa Ustby, recruited the likes of starters Maria Gakdeng and Lexi Donarski in the transfer portal, while the Tar Heels upset in-state rival NC State to highlight their slate of impressive victories.

There’s no doubt this coming season is going to look different, as Kelly transferred to Oregon a few weeks back, but UNC should be ever more talented and go deeper in the NCAA Tournament.

Why is that?

North Carolina is bringing in even more transfers and two 5-star recruits – point guard Lanie Grant and center Blanca Thomas.

The latter 5-star gets to represent the Tar Heels on a national stage, as she was recently invited to try out for the USA U-18 Team.

26 athletes are expected to participate in 2024 🇺🇸 #USABWU18 trials tipping off May 15 in Colorado Springs. The 2024 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup is scheduled for June 17-23 in Bucaramanga, Colombia 🇨🇴 — USABJNT (@usabjnt) May 8, 2024

This is a pretty exciting honor for Thomas, the 6-foot-5 star from Charlotte (NC) Catholic High School. She’ll be competing with 11 other Class of 2024 recruits, plus 14 Class of 2025 Recruits, for a USA U18 National Team spot.

When trials are done, Thomas hopes she’ll be helping the United States to their 11th-consecutive gold medal in the event.

What better tune-up for college hoops season than playing for the National Team?

