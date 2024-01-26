UNC basketball showing interest in four-star center

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and his staff are still putting together their 2025 recruiting board, hoping to land another big class to build on the 2024 class.

The program has been in contact with a few prospects so far and now we can add another one to the list.

Per Joe Tipton of On3, the Tar Heels have reached out to four-star center Malachi Moreno this past week. The recruit told Tipton that he’s hearing from six schools the most frequently: Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana, Baylor, Notre Dame, and Arkansas. But as of recent, both UNC and Kansas are getting involved as well.

Malachi Moreno, On3's No. 21 overall recruit in 2025, tells me he hears from these six schools the most frequently. The 7-0 center says UNC and Kansas both contacted him this week. He's taken an official visit to Iowa and made unofficial visits to IU, UK, Notre Dame, and… pic.twitter.com/5eu3demfzL — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 25, 2024

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound center is a native of Georgetown, Kentucky and plays at Great Crossing. He has a total of 23 offers in his recruitment and has taken an official visit to Iowa with unofficial visits elsewhere.

He’s ranked No. 28 nationally, the No. 3 center and No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire