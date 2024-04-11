UNC basketball showing interest in former Kentucky center

With John Calipari’s exit from Kentucky and him taking the Arkansas job, the Wildcats have seen a few players put their name into the transfer portal. And the UNC basketball program is quickly in pursuit of one of those players.

Just days after freshman center Aaron Bradshaw entered the portal, North Carolina has reached out.

Per Sherrell McMillan of Inside Carolina, the Tar Heels staff has had conversations with Bradshaw already:

The North Carolina coaching staff has held multiple conversations with Kentucky transfer center Aaron Bradshaw, sources confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. As Inside Carolina has previously reported, following the departure of five-year stalwart Armando Bacot, UNC is looking this offseason in the portal for an immediate impact post player to join the rotation with rising junior Jalen Washington at the center position for 2024-25.

With Armando Bacot gone, North Carolina is looking to add another center to the roster despite having Jalen Washington and welcoming in freshman James Brown this season. Landing the 7-foot-1 Bradshaw, a former five-star recruit, would be HUGE for the Tar Heels next season.

Bradshaw appeared in 26 games for Kentucky, making 10 starts. He averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game on a loaded Kentucky roster.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire