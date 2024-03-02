How UNC basketball showed its defensive dominance in win vs. NC State

CHAPEL HILL – Incessantly clapping his hands and pumping his fists, UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis implored the Tar Heels to match his intensity Saturday against NC State.

As the decibel levels rose inside the Smith Center, UNC started to show its defensive dominance in the second half of a 79-70 win against NC State.

Trailing by double digits against the Wolfpack (17-12, 9-9) early in the second half, the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (23-6, 15-3 ACC) buckled down with a desperation level that put them one step closer to claiming the ACC regular-season championship.

FUTURE ACC SCHEDULE: Here are Duke, UNC, NC State ACC basketball schedules for the 2024-25 season

BEST COACH SCENARIO: Why Hubert Davis said UNC basketball’s game against Miami provides ‘great teaching moment’

UNC blitzed the Wolfpack with a 29-8 start to the second half as NC State missed 15 shots in a row. After shooting 58% in the first half, the Wolfpack missed 21 of 27 shots in the final 20 minutes. UNC didn't allow a basket in the final 3:15.

Here are some other observations from a UNC victory that completed a season sweep of NC State.

Harrison Ingram, Elliot Cadeau like playing NC State

Harrison Ingram and Elliot Cadeau, two of the stars in UNC’s first win against NC State, shined bright again in their second time facing the Wolfpack. Connecting on arguably the top play of the afternoon, Cadeau zipped a pitched-ahead pass through several defenders to Ingram for a dunk in the first half. Cadeau finished with 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Ingram had 22 points – his career high with the Tar Heels – and six rebounds.

RJ Davis makes more UNC basketball history

Four minutes into the game, RJ Davis dished out the 400th assist of his UNC career. With that number, Davis is the first Tar Heel to reach 1,800 points, 200 three-pointers, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in a career. Davis didn’t bring his best shooting performance, but he filled up the stat sheet with 14 oints, seven rebounds and five assists with no turnovers.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Elliot Cadeau, Harrison Ingram help UNC basketball beat NC State