UNC basketball shines offensively, struggles defensively in win against Radford

CHAPEL HILL – It wasn’t pretty at times, particularly defensively, but North Carolina basketball started the 2023-24 season with an 86-70 win against Radford on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The 19th-ranked Tar Heels finally pulled away from the pesky Highlanders in the final eight minutes as a four-point lead ballooned to 17 points.

Offensively, the Heels made more than 50% of their shots and assisted on 18-of-32 baskets. They also had 48 points in the paint.

UNC played Radford in December 2016 and the opening game of the 2009 NCAA Tournament. Both of those seasons ended with the Tar Heels winning a national championship.

Here are observations from UNC’s latest win against the Highlanders.

UNC basketball’s bad defense against Radford

UNC struggled with defending ball screens and keeping Radford out of the lane. The Highlanders knocked down 11-of-18 shots in the first 10 minutes to take an early lead. Radford scored 22 points in the paint, including seven layups, in the first half. Trailing 35-34 with just under four minutes left in the half, UNC closed the half with a 12-6 spurt – including eight straight – to take a 46-41 lead into halftime. Leading 56-55 with 15 minutes left, the Heels buckled down the rest of the way and outscored Radford 30-15 the rest of the way.

Another double-double for Armando Bacot

Nov 6, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) with the ball as Radford Highlanders forward Justin Archer (0) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Armando Bacot, UNC’s all-time leader in double-doubles, recorded the 69th double-double of his career in the final opener of his final season. He had 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half. Bacot finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in another dominant performance.

Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, Elliot Cadeau best among UNC basketball’s newcomers

Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan looked the most comfortable among UNC’s newcomers. Ingram had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Ryan had 13 points and three assists. Freshman guard Elliot Cadeau, who had six assists and five points, played a team-high 19 minutes off the bench.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Armando Bacot leads UNC basketball to win against Radford