UNC basketball sets non-conference game against former player

Former North Carolina Tar Heels wing Jackie Manuel will return to the Dean Dome for the first time since being a coach on Hubert Davis’ staff.

Manuel and the American Eagles will head to the Dean Dome for a non-conference game on November 15th.

American is the latest team to join North Carolina’s non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season. It’s the fourth non-conference game scheduled for November as they will open against Elon (Nov. 4), then head to Kansas (Nov. 8) before hosting American. They will then head to Hawaii ahead of the Maui Invitational to face off against the Rainbow Warriors.

Source: North Carolina will host American on November 15th as part of its 2024-25 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2024

Manuel joined American University in April of 2023, taking an assistant coaching job with the staff. Prior to that, he served as a coaching assistant for the UNC women’s basketball program before moving to the men’s team under Davis.

With the men’s team, Manuel’s biggest role and contributions came with player development.

In 126 games as a player, Manuel averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He was a two-time All-ACC defensive team selection as well.

The full schedule for the UNC men’s basketball team will be released this Summer with more non-conference games and ACC games to be added to the schedule.

