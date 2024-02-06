UNC basketball’s Seth Trimble out with injury vs. Clemson

CHAPEL HILL – UNC basketball’s Seth Trimble will not play in the Tar Heels’ game against Clemson on Tuesday at the Smith Center.

Trimble, a sophomore guard, is out with an upper body injury. UNC announced the news in a social media post on X/Twitter about 10 minutes before tipoff. Creighton Lebo is out with an illness.

Trimble was in a long-sleeve UNC shirt and pants Tuesday night on the Tar Heels' bench.

The Tar Heels’ top reserve at 17.3 minutes per game, Trimble is averaging 5.6 points and 2.3 rebounds. He had 10 points in UNC’s win against Duke and has four steals in his last two games for his best stretch of his career.

No. 3 UNC (18-4, 10-1 ACC) is trying to maintain its top spot in the ACC standings against Clemson (14-7, 4-6), which has lost 59 of its 60 games against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Trimble had three points and four rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 65-55 win at Clemson in early January.

