UNC basketball set to face Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

It’s official. The UNC basketball program will be playing in Madison Square Garden.

After a report surfaced earlier in the Summer that UNC and Ohio State were set to meet in the 2022 CBS Sports Classic, the two teams made it official on Thursday. The event will continue on for at least a few more years, being extended through 2026 and this year’s version will see the Tar Heels and Buckeyes face off as well as Kentucky and UCLA in New York City.

The two matchups were announced as non-conference schedules are getting finalized and for UNC they are adding another Big Ten team to their schedule as well. They already have games previously scheduled against Michigan and Indiana and will now play the Buckeyes as well.

Meet us at the Mecca. Heels vs Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic.#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/UKVShtq5qs — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) July 21, 2022

UNC is 5-3 overall in the CBS Sports Classic, the best record among the four teams so far. That includes going 2-0 against Ohio State with wins back in 2014 and 2017.

The rest of UNC’s schedule which is all conference games will be announced soon.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.