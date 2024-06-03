UNC basketball set to face Blue Blood program in Madison Square Garden

We are still months away from the start of the 2024-25 college basketball season, parts of the schedule are starting to release.

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, they will have another tough non-conference schedule this year including going to Lawrence to face off against Kansas. And now, they are adding another Blue Blood program to the schedule.

Per Jeff Goodman, UNC will match up against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic this season and it will be in Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s the second-straight year the Tar Heels are playing in the iconic venue as Hubert Davis has said he wants his program to have a presence there.

The Tar Heels fell to eventual national champion UConn in the Jimmy V Classic last season at MSG.

This year’s matchups for CBS Sports Classic, which will be on Dec. 21, source told @thefieldof68. Kentucky vs. Ohio State North Carolina vs. UCLA Likely to be held at Madison Square Garden, per source. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 3, 2024

The CBS Sports Classic will feature a doubleheader with Kentucky and Ohio State facing off as well. Last season, UNC fell to Kentucky in the event that was held in Atlanta.

UNC is 6-4 overall in the event, including a 2-0 record against UCLA. The last time the two teams faced off in the event was back in 2019. They were supposed to face off in 2021 but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

