UNC basketball scores season-high 62 in first half en route to 20-point win over FSU

North Carolina started the game on an 18-0 run and ran away to a 94-74 victory over Florida State Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels (18-7, 10-4 ACC) scored a season-high 62 points in the first half and their 38-point halftime lead was the largest ever against an ACC opponent in the Smith Center. The Seminoles (13-11, 6-8) missed their first 10 shots from the floor and didn’t make their first basket until a Cam Fletcher layup with 11:33 left in the first half.

Four of Carolina’s starters scored in double figures, including 16 points from guard R.J. Davis.

Here’s what we learned in the Heels’ win:

Size doesn’t matter

FSU has one of the biggest teams in the ACC, with 7-foot-2 Tanor Ngom and 7-foot-1 John Butler anchoring its defense in the paint. But the Heels never had a problem going inside for baskets — even when they played with a smaller four guard lineup.

Carolina outscored the Noles 46-30 in points in the paint. It got 13 offensive rebounds that it turned into 21 second chance points. In the first half, UNC outrebounded FSU 21-10, although its advantage for the game was just 40-34.

UNC forward Armando Bacot had 17 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Brady Manek added 16 points.

Slump over

Caleb Love had been in a shooting slump over his last eight games. The sophomore guard was shooting 27 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from 3-point range.

Against the Noles, he showed no signs of struggling. Love made five of his first six 3-pointers in the first half with an array of step backs, 25-footers and even a rare catch-and-shoot.

About the only thing that didn’t go right for Love was his steal and attempted windmill dunk in the second half that caught the rim and bounced back as he fell to the floor. Love made up for it on the ensuing possession by making his career-high sixth 3-pointer of the game.

Love scored 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field. He also added six assists.

More misery for Seminoles

Florida State was, at one point, tied for first in the ACC with a 6-2 record. The Seminoles had a marquee win over Duke and had swept Miami, which at the time was looking like the frontrunner after it beat the Blue Devils.

A lot has changed in a month.

FSU has had two starting seniors in Anthony Polite and Malik Osburne miss games due to injuries. Eight minutes into Saturday’s game, leading scoring Caleb Mills went down with an injury.

The Seminoles never really had a chance against the Heels as their current losing streak has now reached six games.