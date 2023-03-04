UNC basketball score vs. Duke: Live updates from Chapel Hill with Tar Heels on the bubble
UNC hosts Duke on Saturday in a regular-season finale that could decide whether the Tar Heels will be in this year's NCAA Tournament.
North Carolina (19-11, 11-8 ACC) will fight for its postseson life against Duke (22-8, 13-6) at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Duke won the teams' first game this season 63-57 as Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach scored the final four points to seal the victory.
The Tar Heels have won three straight since a 77-69 loss at NC State on Feb. 19. Duke has won five straight, with its last loss coming on Feb. 11 at Virginia.
Follow along here for live updates from Chapel Hill
Duke at UNC basketball score
