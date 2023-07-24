UNC basketball schedules games against Kansas

North Carolina basketball and Kansas have agreed to play each other in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, UNC announced Monday morning.

The Tar Heels will travel to Allen Fieldhouse in the 2024-25 season for the first time since 1960 before the Jayhawks make their first trip to the Dean E. Smith Center in 2025-26.

"These two games should be exciting for players and coaches on both teams and a win for fans of college basketball," UNC coach Hubert Davis said in a school-issued statement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"It's an opportunity for two great programs to play in each other's home arenas, which are among the best and most historic in our game."

UNC and Kansas have combined for 10 championships, 247 wins and 37 Final Fours. In their last meeting, the Jayhawks overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Tar Heels 72-69 in the 2022 national championship game.

Both programs rank among the top three in college basketball history in wins and winning percentage.

FORMER TAR HEEL STAR RETURNS: What brought Marcus Paige back to UNC basketball as a member of Tar Heels’ coaching staff

HUBERT TALKS OFFSEASON: What UNC basketball’s Hubert Davis said about Tar Heels’ highs and lows

Advertisement

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC basketball: Tar Heels to play Kansas in home-and-home series