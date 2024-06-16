UNC basketball out of running for five-star guard

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels received some bad news on Saturday afternoon regarding one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class.

Five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell made a big update to his recruitment, cutting his list of 24 offers down to a top four and also setting a date for his commitment. And the bad news comes in the form of UNC being off that list.

Harwell is now down to California, Gonzaga, Houston, and Texas, he told Joe Tipton of On3. The Utah native has gone on a few visits including one to UNC back in 2023. He recently took an official visit to Gonzaga and now has plans for more. But as his recruitment progressed on, UNC fell out of the running.

The rising senior also eliminated North Carolina, Baylor, UCLA, Alabama, and Idaho State.

For North Carolina, being left off the list for any top 10 recruit is disappointing. Now, Davis and his staff will have to look at their recruiting board and move forward with the prospects still left on it.

The good news is that UNC continues to add players to that recruiting board and should start to amp up the pursuit for others as they look for another strong class.

