UNC basketball’s Roy Williams talks Tar Heels, Duke, Michael Jordan, more on podcast

Former North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams is seemingly enjoying his life of retirement.

A three-time national champion and Hall of Famer, Williams racked up more than 900 victories during his 33-year run at Kansas and UNC. Ol’ Roy’s run came to an end in 2021 after his 18th season with the Tar Heels.

Recently, Williams was a guest on the “Chin Music” podcast, which features former UNC baseball player Chad Holbrook, Scottie Frier and Colin Morris. Holbrook is currently the baseball coach at College of Charleston.

Over the course of an hour and 30 minutes, Williams discusses several topics, including his journey from Asheville to Chapel Hill, coaching alongside Dean Smith, recruiting Michael Jordan and his “favorite” Duke players.

Full episodes of the “Chin Music” podcast can be found on Apple or Spotify. Here are some of the highlights from Williams’ appearance on the podcast.

Michael Jordan, UNC’s 1982 national championship

During his time as an assistant coach for Dean Smith, Roy Williams recalled his first time seeing Michael Jordan play at UNC’s summer basketball camp.

Following Jordan’s impressive stretch of 5-on-5 sessions, fellow assistant coach Eddie Fogler asked Williams at dinner if Williams saw anybody he liked so far.

“I think I just saw the best 6-foot-4 high school player I’ve ever seen,” Williams said. “. … He could frickin’ play.”

Williams noted Jordan’s “viciousness” as a competitor and a work ethic to match the talent.

“I never saw anybody outwork him,” Williams said.

The legend was born in the 1982 NCAA championship game against Georgetown. Jordan nailed a jumper with 17 seconds left to help the Tar Heels win the title, but the initial play wasn’t drawn up to get Jordan that look.

“We were going to throw the ball (inside) to James (Worthy) or Sam (Perkins) first and second, so Michael was the third option,” Williams said. “. … As we’re leaving the huddle, Coach Smith patted Michael on the butt and said, ‘Michael, if you get it, knock it in.’”

What was Roy Williams’ favorite moment as a coach?

Roy Williams’ favorite moment as a coach isn’t a national championship or any particular victory.

After Dean Smith died in 2015, Roy Williams wanted to honor his mentor by running Smith’s “Four Corners” offense on the opening possession of UNC’s game against Georgia Tech at the Smith Center.

“The day before the Georgia Tech game – at the end of practice – I said, ‘Guys, we’re gonna do this tomorrow. When we get the opening tip – or if they get it – the next time we come down, I want Marcus Paige to hold the ball. We’re gonna stand up and I’m gonna signal ‘four,’ everybody on the bench is gonna signal ‘four.’ We’re gonna go to Four Corners one possession for Coach Smith just to honor him and our crowd will go crazy,’” Williams said.

Paige followed through in the game, dribbling toward the left elbow before finding Brice Johnson on a backdoor cut for a layup.

“That moment was my favorite moment as a coach,” Williams said. “I had to go sit down, because I was about to lose it. That’s my favorite moment, because I was able to honor a guy who means so much to me.”

Roy Williams reveals favorite Duke player(s)

Duke’s Shane Battier and Christian Laettner are among players that got away from Williams on the recruiting trail.

But who is Roy’s favorite Blue Devil?

“Grant Hill, probably,” Williams said of Hill, a two-time national champion at Duke. “I tried to recruit Grant before I left North Carolina (for the Kansas job).”

Williams went on to praise Battier and Laettner, saying “the rivalry was important,” but it’s more about “the people” involved in it.

