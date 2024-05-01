UNC basketball’s RJ Davis returning for fifth season with the Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — “Why not 4?”

With that message, written in the blank space on a close-up photo of RJ Davis’ face, the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team announced the star guard is returning for another season in Chapel Hill.

Davis himself posted on his Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday morning, announcing his return with a highlight reel and two simple words followed by a light blue heart emoji: “I’m back.”

The guard is the reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and was the team’s leading scorer last season.

It will be the White Plains, N.Y. native’s fifth season in Carolina blue.

Last season, Davis averaged 21.2 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and one of the highest free throw percentages in the league at 87 percent. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over UNC’s 37 games, playing nearly 35 minutes in each contest.

He scored a career-high 42 points against Miami on Feb. 26, a game in which he made 7-11 three pointers and shot 14-22 from the field overall. He also pulled down six rebounds and had four steals in that 75-71 win at the Smith Center.

Davis’ announcement means UNC will return both its starting guards from last season, as Elliot Cadeau is set for his sophomore season. Backup guard Seth Trimble, who was the Tar Heels most productive player off the bench last year, is also returning after testing the transfer portal waters for a brief period.

