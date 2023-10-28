UNC basketball recruiting targets taking visit to ACC program

With the calendar officially flipping over to Fall, it’s that time of year for recruiting visits in college basketball. Already we know of a few visits lined up for North Carolina targets in future recruiting classes to Chapel Hill.

But those targets will also take visits to other programs which is noteworthy.

This weekend, two big UNC basketball targets will head to Miami for an official visit as Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer are headed to Coral Gabbles to check out the program. The twins are South Florida natives and the sons of Duke legend Carlos Boozer.

The 6-foot-9 Cameron is a power forward that is ranked No. 2 nationally per 247Sports. He has 8 offers in his program including from some Blue Bloods like UNC, Duke and Kentucky. The 6-foot-3 Cayden holds six offers but does hold the Blue Blood offers as well. He’s ranked No. 18 in the 2025 class.

The twins were recently on Kentucky’s campus for a visit and will also head to Florida in the month of November.

There is no visit currently scheduled to UNC and with Carlos being a Duke legend, you would think they wouldn’t have the chance. That hasn’t been the case, however, as both recruits have spoken highly of the Tar Heels.

With both being big targets, it would be shocking not to see UNC get a visit whether it be an official or unofficial.

