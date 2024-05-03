UNC basketball recruiting target visiting Arkansas

North Carolina has managed to land one player out of the transfer portal so far, picking up a commitment from wing Cade Tyson. With the need to fill three starter spots going into 2024-25, the ideal scenario is for the Tar Heels to land at least one more target in the portal and hopefully two.

As the options start to dwindle down, one of the biggest targets is former Kentucky forward Adou Thiero. With John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, Thiero entered his name into the portal and immediately drew a lot of interest from programs. That included North Carolina.

But Thiero could reunite with his old coach and on Wednesday, he took a step forward in that direction.

Per Hawg Sports, Thiero was on Arkansas’ campus for a visit out of the portal:

Just hours after signing one of the top transfers in the country, Arkansas basketball and John Calipari were hosting another portal prospect on a visit Wednesday afternoon. Former Kentucky forward Adou Thiero confirmed that he was in Fayetteville visiting the Razorbacks with a post to his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-8 forward was on Arkansas’ campus as they are one of his finalists in his new recruitment, along with UNC. Thiero is coming off an impressive season with the Wildcats, averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

He started in 19 of the 25 games he appeared in and missed eight games due to an injury.

