UNC basketball recruiting target has strong words about program

Hubert Davis and North Carolina have been active on the recruiting trail as of late, spending a weekend on the AAU cycle and then handing out multiple offers to prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

As Davis and the Tar Heels continue to build their recruiting board for 2025, one name that we should keep an eye on is four-star center Malachi Moreno.

The prospect drew interest from UNC for months before the Tar Heels finally offered in May. Now, Moreno is talking about the new offer for the first time and it will be good news for Tar Heels’ fans.

Moreno caught up with Matt Whitfield of Zag’s Blog during the USA Basketball tryouts over the weekend where he had this to say about the Tar Heels:

“I love UNC,” he said. “I love Coach Sean May. Me and Coach Davis talked the other week and it was a pretty good conversation. He’s a very funny guy. And it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around.”

Moreno also told Whitfield that he likely will take visits late this Summer or early Fall but did not mention UNC as a program for a visit just yet. I imagine that will change soon, especially if he’s that excited about the offer he received.

