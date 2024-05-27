UNC basketball recruiting target stands out at USA camp

After a weekend on the recruiting trail at AAU events, the UNC basketball program was busy handing out offers last week. The Tar Heels gave out multiple offers to 2025 prospects a week ago, including entering the race for a West Coast recruit.

Nikolas Khamenia was one of the prospects that UNC offered, as the program showed interest in him. The four-star power forward out of Studio City, California has drawn interest from a few different programs now, earning 13 offers so far.

But after his performance at the USA Basketball Camp for the U-18 tryout, the interest should continue to pour in. Khamenia was named a standout by 247Sports analyst Adam Finklestein:

How did he make the cut? He’s been a skilled connector. He’s spaced the floor, been a consistent shooting threat from three, passed the ball very well within the flow of the offense, and also shown the acumen and leadership to pick-up concepts quickly and guide teammates in that process. How can he make the team? Prove that he can defend opposing wings and impose the type of ball pressure, particularly away from the basket, that this team will try to utilize to pick up the tempo.

That’s some high praise for the recruit.

With North Carolina getting involved, we will need to keep our eyes on Khamenia moving forward. The Tar Heels appear to be a legit contender in his recruitment and if things pick up, we could be seeing him in Chapel Hill for a visit eventually.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire