UNC basketball recruiting target sets two visits

The UNC basketball recruiting board for the 2025 and 2026 classes are starting to take shape. As Hubert Davis and his staff look to build on a good 2024 class, the focus is on the two future classes in hopes of landing some big talent in Chapel Hill.

One player that the Tar Heels have their eyes on is 2025 shooting guard Jasper Johnson.

The Missouri native plays at Link Academy, the same program UNC landed Elliot Cadeau and James Brown from. The hope is that UNC can add a premier talent like Johnson to their 2025 class, giving them a nice addition to the future backcourt.

Johnson has a total of 21 offers in his recruitment and now he’s set to take some visits. Per Joe Tipton of On3, Johnson has set visits to both Alabama and Illinois for his recruitment.

The guard recently visited Kentucky and has been on UNC’s campus as well, watching the Tar Heels beat Duke this past season.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Johnson is a five-star recruit that is ranked No. 13 overall, the No. 2 shooting guard, and No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

His visit to Alabama is set for June 22 while he will visit Illinois on June 24th.

