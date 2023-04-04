UNC basketball recruiting target set to visit Kansas

Former Towson wing Nick Timberlake doesn’t appear to be ready to make a decision on his new recruitment soon.

After entering the transfer portal a few weeks back, Timberlake drew a lot of interest from programs around the country including North Carolina. But they weren’t the only ones interested as fellow blue blood Kansas also reached out.

And now, Timberlake is set to take a visit to Kansas.

Per multiple reports, Timberlake will be on Kansas’ campus this weekend for a visit. it comes after he had an in-home with the Tar Heels and then officially visited North Carolina’s campus.

Nick Timberlake is scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend. Big time visitor for the coaching staff. #kubballhttps://t.co/QUBnGyUywk — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) April 3, 2023

Last season, Timberlake averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. He shot over 40% from the three-point line, making him a big target for programs in the portal.

The Tar Heels do have one crystal ball prediction on 247Sports for Timberlake but it came from a Maryland insider and may have been a bit premature.

This visit isn’t great news for UNC as it shows that Timberlake’s recruitment is still very open and they will now have to battle Kansas to land him, and potentially others.

