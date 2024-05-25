UNC basketball recruiting target planning visit to Duke in Fall

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to build their recruiting board for the 2025 class, after giving out multiple offers earlier in the week.They now have a pretty established big board with some top prospects, including the No. 1 overall player AJ Dybantsa.

The small forward out of Utah is the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class as of right now and is drawing the attention of a lot of programs. He has 24 offers and has taken 2 visits so far.

While he has plans to visit more schools this Fall, he will likely do so to UNC’s rival Duke as well. The Blue Devils entered the race for Dybantsa recently, offering him and joining the recruitment as a legit contender.

Dybantsa recently caught up with Charlie Parent of Zag’s Blog to talk about his recruitment, revealing some plans for visits:

“I’m open to every school, but I will probably take a visit [to Duke] in the fall,” he said. “I’ll probably narrow it down after Peach Jam and take my visits then.” Duke: “It’s a dream to have every single blue blood. That was the last one I didn’t have so it felt good to get it. He’s [Jon Scheyer] good. He says that I play the system well.”

Anytime Duke enters a recruitment, they become a contender for that player, which is not great news for the Tar Heels. But at this moment, it’s hard to tell who the leader is and where UNC stands.

Let’s just hope UNC can get a visit come this Fall and move forward in his recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire