UNC basketball recruiting target commits to St. Johns

The North Carolina Tar Heels received some bad news for a recruiting target in the 2023 class on Tuesday.

After a visit over the weekend to St. John’s, three-star small forward Brady Dunlap ended his recruitment. Dunlap committed to St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon, picking them over his other four finalists in North Carolina, Nebraska, Penn State, and Villanova.

The former Notre Dame commit reopened his recruitment weeks ago, leaving the Irish and looking for a new home. He drew interest from the Tar Heels which led to an offer and then them making his top five.

But as noted above, the visit to the Red Storm was enough for Rick Pitino to close the deal on the California product.

NEWS: 2023 four-star Brady Dunlap tells me he’s committed to St. John’s. Former Notre Dame signee. Story: https://t.co/u10ZgpApzM pic.twitter.com/m18yVismGI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 2, 2023

Dunlap is a three-star prospect that is ranked No. 130 overall, No. 30 small forward, and No. 21 player in the state of California per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire