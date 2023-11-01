UNC basketball recruit Ian Jackson set to visit

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program has hosted a few recruits so far this Fall as they look to build future recruiting classes. As Hubert Davis and his staff are targeting prospects to hopefully land in future classes, they have built a pretty solid 2024 class with three commitments.

And one of those commitments will soon be on campus.

Per his Instagram story, five-star commit Ian Jackson is set to visit North Carolina’s campus this weekend for an official visit. Jackson posted a countdown on his story Monday with a picture of him in a North Carolina Tar Heels shirt.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Jackson has been committed to North Carolina since early 2023 and has remained committed to the program despite some X rumors that St. John’s is still pursuing him. Even though he’s still committed, getting him back on campus for a visit will be important.

That’s especially true when the early signing day period is beginning in early November.

