UNC basketball receives ‘F’ grade in crucial week for tournament chances

Following a win over Clemson on Feb. 11 at home, it felt like things were changing for the UNC basketball program. They still had a very tough schedule ahead and were right on the bubble in the NCAA Tournament.

Fast forward over a week later and UNC finds themselves on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament and they really need to win out to have a shot. That’s in large part due to the performance they had against Miami and NC State this past week.

With two losses, UNC has now fallen to 16-11 overall and 8-8 in the ACC with their tournament hopes hanging on by a very, very thin string.

After the two losses, CBS Sports handed out grades for the past week and the Tar Heels received an F:

The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels lost at home to Miami by eight then on the road to NC State by eight in a week in which it desperately needed to win to keep its tourney hopes afloat. UNC still has zero Quad 1 wins and looks, barring a surprise, like it will be the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament.

It’s clear the Tar Heels are in the danger zone. They have four games left in the season with a road trip to Notre Dame on Wednesday followed by a home game against Virginia. To close out the year, they will head to Florida State next Monday before wrapping up the season with a home date against Duke.

Right now, the only game left on the schedule that is a Quad 1 opportunity is against Virginia. Duke can be a potential Quad 1 game depending on what happens down the stretch.

Time is seriously running out and it might be a half-court heave.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire