UNC basketball reaches out to two in-state prospects in 2026 class

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have just one offer out in the 2026 recruiting class but are showing interest in some prospects. That includes a pair of in-state recruits that are among the best in the class.

North Carolina has reached out to both Cole Cloer and Kendre’ Harrison in the 2026 class per Rivals.com reporter David Sisk on Saturday. With the new contact period open for coaches, UNC has wasted no time in pursuing prospects in the state.

Cloer does have an offer from the Tar Heels, earning one back in May and he’s the only prospect in 2026 to have an offer from UNC. He’s also drawing interest from other programs as NC State, Oklahoma State, Louisville, LSU, and Ohio State have reached out as well.

The UNC coaching staff has reached out today to the two top in-state players in the 2026 class, Cole Cloer & Kendre’ Harrison. @HeelIllustrated @colecloerr @SupremeDre8 @TeamCp3AAU — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) June 15, 2024

As for Harrison, he’s a big target of Mack Brown and the football program as a top 10 player in the 2026 class but would also like to play basketball as well, which could be an advantage overall for the Tar Heels.

Both Cloer and Harrison are expected to be big targets of UNC moving forward and if Davis and his staff want to continue to build strong recruiting classes, landing the top players in the state of North Carolina could be the key.

