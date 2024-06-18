UNC basketball reaches out to top-15 recruit in 2026 class over the weekend

College basketball season will be here before you know it.

Even though games don’t tip off until November, the offseason has been extremely active with the transfer portal. Oumar Ballo transferred from Arizona to Indiana, Johnell Davis left Florida Atlantic for Arkansas and, most recently, Coleman Hawkins committed to Kansas State from Illinois.

UNC has its roster pretty much set in stone for the upcoming season, with the most recent move being Ven-Allen Lubin’s commitment from Vanderbilt. RJ Davis headlines a deep guard rotation, which includes the addition of 5-star freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, while Cade Tyson’s transfer from Belmont pretty much slots him into the starting lineup.

These moves aren’t stopping North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis from hitting the future recruiting trails.

While the Tar Heels have already extended multiple offers to Class of 2025 players, they are already looking into the Class of 2026.

That includes Sam Funches, who is ranked 14th in the Class of 2026.

6-10 Sam Funches, No. 14 in 2026 from Madison (MS) Germantown, tells @On3Recruits these are the first schools he heard from this morning. -Indiana

-UNC

-Michigan State

-Texas

-Ole Miss

-LSU

-Mississippi State June 15 is the first day colleges can directly contact class of… pic.twitter.com/YdISG2c846 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) June 15, 2024

UNC has only offered local standout Cole Cloer in the Class of 2026, but I imagine Funches will soon be on this list. Given that Funches is just entering his junior year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit seven feet by the end of high school.

Imagine having someone of Funches’ caliber playing in the Dean Dome?

