UNC basketball reaches out to former Louisville forward

The North Carolina Tar Heels now have four players in the transfer portal following a disappointing 2022-23 season. With the departures and the return of Armando Bacot and a few others on the roster, the Tar Heels will have to look at the transfer portal to fill some needs.

And already, Hubert Davis and his staff are showing interest in a few different recruits.

Among them is Louisville product Jae’Lyn Withers. The forward has drawn a lot of interest from the portal and now it appears as if North Carolina is the latest to do so. Stockrisers Jake Weingarten is reporting that North Carolina is the latest team to reach out to Withers while he’s in the portal:

Louisville transfer Jaelyn Withers tells @Stockrisers he’s heard from Clemson, Miami, Ohio State, NC State, USC, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Florida, LSU, Illinois, DePaul, VCU, Rhode Island, amongst many others. Former All-ACC Freshman selection. 41% 3P shooter. Grad transfer. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 22, 2023

Joining UNC in the interest category are Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech, NC State, Pitt, USC, Ohio State, Florida, and LSU among others.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward played high school ball in Huntersville, North Carolina as well as in Cleveland Ohio. He joined Lousiville in the 2019 class and will be a graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility.

Withers averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field last season. What should intrigue teams is that he shot 41.7 percent from the three-point line a year ago.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire