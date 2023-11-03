UNC basketball reaches out to 2026 instate recruiting target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are getting set to begin the college basketball season in just a few days but recruiting is still a big priority for the Tar Heels.

With a top 3 2024 class coming in next season, the groundwork for future classes is starting to take shape. While UNC has yet to strike a commitment from a 2025 or 2026 recruit, they do have their recruiting boards up and going and now a 2026 recruit is hearing from North Carolina.

In an interview with Patrick O’Brien of Phenom Hoops, the Fayetteville native revealed that Davis and the Tar Heels have started to show interest in him for his recruitment.

“Yessir asked for the transcript and all and said they would be in touch soon. They said they loved what they saw and would be back to check out a few games. Nothing too exciting so far just because they haven’t offered yet, but my thoughts on it would be just to keep working because even if they offer, it doesn’t mean the job is done. I still have to perform when I get there.”

Sanders does have a handful of offers in his recruitment so far, mostly from mid-majors. But he’s seeing interest from programs like Illinois, Tennessee, Clemson, and Mississippi State among others.

