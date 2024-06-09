UNC basketball reaches out to new 2025 recruiting target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have a new target on their 2025 recruiting board.

With some help needed at the guard position for the future, the Tar Heels have identified four-star guard Acaden Lewis as a target. The program has reached out to Lewis recently per Colby Giacubeno of Made Hoops and the 247Sports site for Maryland.

The prospect has 25 offers in his recruitment so far but has yet to land one from North Carolina. That could change soon enough with UNC showing interest as of late. Typically that’s a good thing for a potential offer down the road.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Lewis hails out of Washington DC and plays at Sidwell Kids High School. He’s taken three visits so far, checking out Florida State, Georgetown and Virginia.

It’s unknown how much interest UNC has in Lewis as of now besides the contact but if they get fully involved he could potentially take a visit to Chapel Hill in his recruitment.

Lewis is ranked No. 80 nationally, the No. 12 combo guard and No. 3 player in DC per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

UNC has yet to land a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

