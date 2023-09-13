UNC Basketball program visits five-star shooting guard

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ basketball program is hitting the recruiting trail here in September. With a visit period back open, the Tar Heels are eyeing some future prospects.

And among them is five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell.

The Mount Plesant, Utah native is among the top players in the 2025 class and on Tuesday, North Carolina was expected in to see him. 24/7 High School Sports put a report out that UNC will visit the prospect just a few days after both Baylor and Gonzaga were in to visit him.

North Carolina will be in to see 2025 5⭐️ Isiah Harwell tomorrow, a source tells me. Baylor and Gonzaga were also in to see the talented guard over the weekend. Harwell is playing his junior season for Wasatch Academy (UT). This will be his second season with the team.… pic.twitter.com/eu1UmcbtdV — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) September 11, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard has a total of 20 offers in his recruitment as a five-star recruit. That includes offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas, North Carolina, Villanova, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Baylor, and UCLA among others.

The five-star recruit is currently ranked No. 7 nationally, the No. 2 shooting guard and No. 1 player in the state of Utah per the 247Sports rankings.

