UNC basketball program showing some interest in Duke target

North Carolina is still finishing up their 2025 recruiting board, adding names to what is already an established list. While they have yet to offer some prospects they have contacted, it’s almost never too late to get involved.

One prospect that UNC has been in contact with a little bit is four-star power forward Nate Ament. The Virginia native has a total of 20 offers with programs like Duke, Florida State, Ole Miss, Indiana, and Illinois among others.

But it appears as if UNC his hanging around as he told Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy, that the Tar Heels have texted him some:

ON NORTH CAROLINA “They’ve been to one practice of mine. I don’t see too much of them, but they text me some.”

Now it’s probably not enough to say UNC is a legit contender in this recruitment. But it’s notable that they have contacted the 6-foot-9, 170-pound forward. Ament is ranked No. 13 nationally, the No. 5 power forward and No. 1 player in the state of Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Will they move forward to pursue this Duke target? Or will they hold off and focus on other prospects on their 2025 board?

Time will tell on this one.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire