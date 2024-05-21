UNC basketball program sends out first offer in 2026 recruiting class

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program has identified its first big target in the 2026 recruiting class.

A day after Hubert Davis and the program offered four prospects in the 2025 class, the Tar Heels have gone to the 2026 class. UNC has officially offered four-star small forward Cole Cloer, he announced Tuesday afternoon via social media.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Cloer hails out of Hillsborough, North Carolina, playing his high school basketball at Orange. He has a total of 9 offers in his recruitment as UNC joins the race along with Illinois, NC State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest among others.

Cloer will certainly receive more offers moving forward as it’s very early on in his recruiting process.

UNC has shown interest in Cloer, watching him in the Spring evaluation period as he performed well for Team CP3. The play of the small forward drew UNC’s attention, landing him an offer that he called “exciting” via Inside Carolina:

“That’s one of the best programs that there has ever been in college basketball,” Cloer said. “Especially being from around there… 30 minutes from my house, (the offer) is very exciting.”

Cloer is ranked No. 18 nationally, the No. 7 small forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Spots recruiting rankings.

UNC has yet to land a commitment in 2025 and is now offering their first prospect in 2026 ahead of what should be a very busy Summer on the recruiting trail for the Tar Heels.

