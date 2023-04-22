UNC basketball program reaches out to Kentucky guard

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to keep their options open in the transfer portal as they hope to re-tool the roster for the 2023-24 season.

With the Tar Heels landing three commitments so far, the latest being Cormac Ryan on Thursday, they still have interest in a few other players that are still in the portal. Harrison Ingram and Matthew Cleveland are currently the top targets for the Tar Heels but now, they are looking at another player from a blue blood program.

Kentucky guard C.J. Fredrick entered his name into the transfer portal on Friday and it didn’t take long for UNC to reach out. Per Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio, the Tar Heels are one of several teams that have reached out to the guard so far.

North Carolina, Ohio State, Indiana, St. John’s, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Xavier and Oklahoma have already reached out to Fredrick, source tells KSR. John Calipari and Kentucky wanted him back. https://t.co/aTzpwd6y5b — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) April 21, 2023

Fredrick began his career at Iowa, where he earned a role of being a solid perimeter shooter from the perimeter. He ten transferred to Kentucky where he’s played the last two seasons before entering the portal. UNC was involved in his recruitment before, so it’s not shocking to see them interested again.

Fredrick averaged 6.1 points and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 35.1 percent from the field last season. In his first two seasons at Iowa, Fredrick shot 46.6 percent from the three-point line but has battled injuries that stopped him from being consistent.

