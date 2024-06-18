UNC basketball program offers a top player in 2026 class

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels really haven’t spent a ton of time on the 2026 recruiting class, until just recent. With the new contact period open, the Tar Heels have contacted some prospects in the class and now one player has an offer.

Five-star power forward Tyran Stokes is the second prospect in the 2026 class to earn an offer from North Carolina, joining Cole Cloer who received one a few weeks back. Stokes took to social media to announce that UNC has now entered his recruitment.

The Napa, California product plays at Prolific Prep and has a total of 17 offers in his recruitment. He’s drawn interest from Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, UCLA, and Texas among other programs so far.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of North Carolina pic.twitter.com/BCTwjbY8Z5 — tyran stokes (@tyran_stokes) June 17, 2024

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound Stokes is ranked No. 2 nationally, No. 1 power forward, and the No. 2 player in the state of California per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

With UNC now targeting Stokes, they are starting to build their 2026 recruiting board with some offers. They have yet to land a prospect in 2025 and while most of their attention remains with that class, 2026 will still be more in the focus as time goes on.

But things appear to be heating up in UNC’s pursuit of multiple prospects this Summer.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire