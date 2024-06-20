UNC basketball program offers dual-sport 2026 athlete

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are now officially involved with a top dual-sport athlete in the 2026 class. With Mack Brown and the football program already involved with five-star tight end Kendre Harrison, it was Davis and the basketball program’s turn to extend an offer.

On Thursday, Davis and his staff officially offered Harrison as he took to social media to announce that he earned that offer.

The 6-foot-7, 243-pound Harrison is a Reidsville, North Carolina native that is drawing a lot of interest from several programs, including from big football and big basketball programs. For football, Harrison has 28 offers including from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma among others.

On the basketball side, Harrison has four offers per 247Sports with NC State, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

Blessed to receive an basketball offer from the University Of North Carolina🙏🏾 #AGTG pic.twitter.com/fRBrCspioQ — k̷e̷n̷d̷r̷e̷’̷ ̷h̷a̷r̷r̷i̷s̷o̷n̷ (@SupremeDre8) June 20, 2024

Harrison is ranked No. 6 overall, the No. 1 tight end, and No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina per 247Sports on the football side. He’s No. 31 overall, No. 5 power forward, and No. 2 player in the state of North Carolina on the basketball side.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire